Darbhanga AIIMS row: PM's concept of development talks about invisible things, says Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi

The deputy CM further wrote, "We believe in true development...and that was the reason the state government decided to upgrade the old Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The new super specialty hospital will have 2,500 beds and the total cost of the project is Rs 3,115 crore."

It may be recalled that during his virtual address to the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mentioned about the proposed hospital while underscoring that premier health centres were set up in all parts of the country to ensure that people did not have to travel long distances for medical treatment.