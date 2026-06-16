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Did a youth die inside train during chaos at Patliputra station? Railways fact-checks video reposted by Rahul Gandhi

According to officials, a large number of aspirants gathered at the station around midnight and staged demonstrations, alleging severe overcrowding and insufficient transport facilities.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 07:54 IST
India NewsRailwaysprotestRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsBihartrainCentral RailwaysTrendingstone-pelting

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