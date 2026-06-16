Did a youth die inside train during chaos at Patliputra station? Railways fact-checks video reposted by Rahul Gandhi

<p>Following the recent chaos at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Patliputra Railway Station in Bihar</a> after candidates of the Bihar police recruitment exam blocked the tracks as the trains arrived late, several videos of the incident were doing the rounds on the internet. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-railway">East Central Railway (ECR)</a> on Tuesday countered one such viral video which was reposted by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on his X account.</p>.<p>The video, which showed a man suffering from seizures and falling unconscious inside the train, was shared by Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil, and later reposted by Gandhi.</p>.<p>According to the text accompanying the video, the man allegedly died in the train on the day of the choas when hundreds of aspirants of the Bihar Police Prohibition Department recruitment examination allegedly engaged in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stone-pelting">stone-pelting</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vandalism">vandalism</a>, and temporarily disrupted railway operations.</p>.<p>In the post on X, Gandhi wrote: "This video shook me to my core."</p>.<p>"These are the helpless youth of that India—whose government squanders billions upon billions on its billionaire cronies, yet can't even provide its own students with a safe journey," he said.</p>.<p>The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha criticised the government, and said, "At election time, this very government pulls out all the stops to arrange entire trains. But for students heading to exams, what's in store is—crowds, suffocation, and utter helplessness."</p>.<p>"What greater proof could there be that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/modi">Modi government</a> has no intention of even listening to the students' cries," he added.</p>.<p>Referring to the students, he wrote, "But I promise you this—we will carry this voice to those deaf ears. Every student will get their due, their justice."</p>.<p>"June 17, Kota. This echo will now turn into a battle cry," he wrote. </p>.<p>However, the East Central Railways debunked the claim, and said that the footage was not from the station and there was no information suggesting the death of any person during the incident. </p>.<p>"The aforementioned incident is not from Patliputra Station. It must also be clearly stated that there is no information from any source related to the death of any person. Please do not spread any such rumors or confusion," the railway zone said.</p>.Chaos at Patliputra Railway Station as police exam candidates block trains, pelt stones over 'inadequate arrangements'.<p>It further added: "Based on the physical movements and condition of the person appearing in the video, at first glance, it appears that the said person is possibly affected by some medical problem or fatigue-induced unwellness."</p>.<p>The controversy stems from unrest that broke out at Patliputra Railway Station late on Saturday night and continued till Sunday when candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Department recruitment examination protested over alleged inadequate train arrangements.</p>.<p>According to officials, a large number of aspirants gathered at the station around midnight and staged demonstrations, alleging severe overcrowding and insufficient transport facilities. The protest escalated after several candidates allegedly entered railway tracks, disrupting train services and raising slogans.</p>.<p>The situation later turned tense, with reports of stone-pelting and vandalism at the station. Railway and district officials intervened to restore order, while some personnel reportedly suffered minor injuries during the disturbance.</p>.<p>Heavy police deployment was made at the station, and security was tightened in the aftermath of the incident. Sources said police used tear gas shells, resorted to a baton charge and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd and clear the tracks.</p>