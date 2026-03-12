<p>For years, people have had their doubts and joked about how photographs on official documents, especially Aadhaar cards, rarely look good. Well, a recent incident from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133384">Bihar </a>took the idea of a bad or unresembling ID photo to an entirely new level. </p><p>A candidate from Bihar named Ritesh Kumar received his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133384">admit card</a> with an unexpected image. His photo was not blur or dimly lit, it was quite bizarre. </p><p>The admit card, now circulating online, featured the photograph of a dog instead of the human candidate. </p>.<p>At first glance, the admit card appears routine—displaying the candidate’s roll number, registration number, personal details, reporting time, and exam schedule. But what immediately catches the eye is the photograph section on the right hand side. Instead of the candidate’s picture, it shows a cheerful furry Golden Retriever looking straight at the camera.</p><p>The document is linked to a recruitment examination for the post of Assistant (Peon/Orderly) under the Office of the Convenor, Centralized Selection and Appointment Committee-cum-Principal District and Sessions Judge in Patna. According to the details visible on the document, the preliminary test is scheduled for March 15, with the exam centre listed as an Eklavya Central School near M.S. Sulindabad in Saharsa district.</p>.IIT Bombay draws internet's attention with THIS viral video of 'Dogesh bhai' in classroom.<p>While it is unclear whether the admit card was a technical glitch, an editing prank, or a case of negligence, one thing is certain—the internet is still laughing. </p>.<p>Will a dog be sitting for the exam this March? The question might sound absurd at first, but the viral image has certainly made people pause before dismissing it. The incident left the internet both shocked and amused.</p>