Dog photo on Bihar candidate's admit card leaves internet in splits

Instead of the candidate’s picture, it shows a cheerful furry Golden Retriever looking straight at the camera.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 07:10 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 07:10 IST
