<p>Patna: Putting all speculations to rest, Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar </a>resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) here on Monday. His resignation as an MLC was all the more necessary as the constitutional provision says that one has to resign from the House within 14 days of being elected to Parliament. Nitish was elected as member of the Rajya Sabha on March 16.</p><p>Nitish will, however, continue to be the Chief Minister of Bihar till he takes his oath as Rajya Sabha member in the second week of April. </p> .'Bihar saddened by his departure... resignation has been accepted': MLC chairman on Nitish Kumar's resignation.<p>Though legally, he can continue to be the Bihar CM even after taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Nitish is a stickler of rules and known to uphold constitutional values. “Nitish ji will quit as Bihar Chief Minister at around April 13 and a new CM from the BJP will take oath after April 14 when the 'Kharmas' (inauspicious period) is over,” a senior ruling party member told Deccan Herald.</p> .<p><strong>Nitin Nabin too quits</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who was also elected as Rajya Sabha member on March 16, on Monday resigned as member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). </p><p>Nitin has been an MLA from Bankipur in Patna since 2006. His resignation was submitted to the Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, while Nitish’s close aide Sanjay Gandhi submitted Bihar CM’s resignation as an MLC to the Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Kumar Singh.</p><p>“We all are saddened by his departure from the Bihar legislature. He was an invaluable leader and put Bihar on the fast track of development ever since he became the CM in 2005,” said the Council Chairman.</p> .<p><strong>Tejashwi assails BJP</strong> </p><p>Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, lambasted the BJP for “cheating” the Bihar voters. “It’s a great betrayal for the voters of Bihar who voted for the NDA in the name of Nitish. But the BJP had its own gameplan, just like Maharashtra, where it showed Eknath Shinde his place. Right from the beginning, we asserted that BJP is not trustworthy and will not allow Nitish to remain as Bihar CM after the elections. Our apprehension has come true,” said Tejashwi.</p><p>Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor too assailed the BJP. “Nitish promised the youth of Bihar of providing one crore jobs (between 2025 to 2030) and Rs 2 lakhs each to lakhs of women entrepreneurs. Now who will be answerable to the voters who voted en bloc for him,” wondered Kishor, whose political outfit Jan Suraaj could not win even one seat out of 243 constituencies in the State during the November 2025 Assembly poll.</p>