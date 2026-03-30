Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Double exit: Nitish Kumar quits as MLC, Nitin Nabin steps down as Bihar MLA

Nitish will, however, continue to be the Chief Minister of Bihar till he takes his oath as Rajya Sabha member in the second week of April.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 11:29 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us