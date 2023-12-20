JOIN US
Driver transporting liquor in Bihar mows down inspector, injures home guard jawan

A special team was formed following this, and they arrested the owner of the vehicle.
A driver with liquor in his car hit and killed a police inspector in Bihar, ANI reported.

Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station got the information that liquor was being transported in a car, following which a night patrol vehicle was dispatched.

Inspector Khamas Chaudhary, at 12:30 am on Wednesday morning, stood with the police car near the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge with three home guard jawans, the agency reported.

Upon seeing the police presence, the driver increased the speed of the car, hitting Chaudhary and killing him. A home guard jawan was also injured in the process and has been admitted to Sadar Hospital, ANI reported Yogendra Kumar, SP, Begusarai, say.

After the incident, a special team was formed and they have arrested the owner of the vehicle. An interrogation is under way.

(Published 20 December 2023, 03:21 IST)
India NewsCrimeBihar

