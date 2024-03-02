Dynasts scared of contesting Lok Sabha polls, trying Rajya Sabha route to enter Parliament: PM Modi

Aurangabad (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the opposition, saying that "dynasts" were scared to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and were seeking the Rajya Sabha route to enter Parliament.

He launched a veiled attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, claiming the NDA has "pushed to the margins" those who "indulged in dynastic rule and created terror in the minds of the people".

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Modi said it was his "guarantee" to ensure that Bihar witnessed development, the rule of law and that its women lived free from fear.