<p>Patna: Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>, who, of late, has been making more headlines for his objectionable language in the House, on Monday sparked further controversy when he, while rebuking former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, said, “E jo ladki hai....kabhi kuch kaam ki hai? (This girl...Has she ever done any work?”)</p><p>Nitish was addressing Rabri, who was Chief Minister of Bihar from 1997 to 2005, in the Legislative Council on Monday. In the process, Nitish called the 67-year-old ex-CM a "girl who never worked when in office.”</p>.Why are you running away?: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as women begin to leave during his speech.<p>The skirmish took place when Rabri was citing the "increase" in rape incidents across the state. “Not a single district in Bihar has been left untouched where you won’t find rape cases being reported,” said Rabri, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.</p><p>Putting the Nitish regime in the dock, her partymen too shouted slogans against Nitish, following which Nitish said, “E jo ladki hai...kabhi kuch kaam ki hai? Iska pati hata, toh isko bana diya CM (This girl...has she ever done any work? When her husband got removed, they made her the CM)."</p><p>"It was only when we took over in 2005, Bihar was put back on the road to development," he added.</p>.'Could sense fatherly affection': Bihar minister defends Nitish Kumar over pulling woman's hijab.<p>Nitish’s diatribe against Rabri comes close on the heels of Nitish rebuking Tejashwi Yadav last week in the Legislative Assembly telling him, “Tum toh bachcha ho...tumhare baap ke saath na hum theey (You are just a kid, I was with your father).”</p><p>Using the term ‘bachcha’ for Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi, and using the term ‘Baap’ for his father did not go down well with the Opposition parties.</p><p>Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election, was the first to slam Nitish for his language. “Your language is becoming uncharitable day by day...It has become a habit on your part to show utter disregard towards women...and you have done so more than a dozen times in the House as well as in public meetings, while crossing all limits of decency,” tweeted Rohini in Hindi on X, while slamming Nitish.</p>