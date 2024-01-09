ED files charge sheet against Rabri Devi, MP daughter Misa Bharti in land-for-jobs money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, her MP daughter Misa Bharti in land-for-jobs money laundering case, reported PTI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and their son Tejashwi Yadav are also accused in the said case.

More to follow...