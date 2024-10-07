Home
ED probing financial trail of horse-trading: Bihar police

The investigations began after an FIR was lodged at the Kotwali police station in Patna.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsEDBihar

