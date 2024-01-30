ED questions Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs scam

Reacting to the RJD’s allegations, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary told reporters, “When Lalu Prasad was the CM, he was involved in the fodder scam. When he was the Railways Minister, the land-for-jobs scam took place... The ED will certainly investigate the case.”

The ‘land-for-jobs’ scam pertains to appointments in the railways allegedly in return for land parcels between 2004 and 2009.