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'Evict me by force': Rabri Devi dares Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary after govt bungalow eviction notice

A few months ago, before Choudhary took over as the first BJP CM of the state, an order was passed stating that the bungalow shall be henceforth allotted only to a deputy CM.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsBJPIndiaNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharRJDRabri Devisamrat choudhary

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