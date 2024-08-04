FIR registered for bomb threat to CM's office in Bihar

Patna: Bihar Police have registered a case in connection with an email threatening to blow up the chief minister's office here, a senior officer said.

According to an FIR registered on the basis of the statement of Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar, the email was sent to the CMO on July 16.

The sender of the email had claimed that he was associated with Al-Qaeda and threatened to "bomb the premises" of the CMO.