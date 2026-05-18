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Fire breaks out inside train in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

The coach was empty and no casualties were reported, an official said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:27 IST
India NewsBihar

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