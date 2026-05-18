<p>A fire broke out inside a train in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar's </a>Sasaram on Monday morning. </p><p>The coach was empty and no casualties were reported, an official said. </p><p>East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said that smoke began billowing out of a compartment of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train while it was standing on platform number 6 at around 5:30 am.</p>.Five railway staffers injured as van headed to Rajdhani Express fire site overturns in MP.<p>The fire brigade was informed by railway officials and the the situation was under control. </p><p>"The fire brigade was informed by railway officials, and the flames were extinguished in about half an hour. There have been no casualties. An investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire," the CPRO said. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>