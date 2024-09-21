Watch | Fish loot: Crowd raids tank at event attended by Nitish Kumar in Bihar's Saharsa

Dramatic scenes played out at an event attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday as people looted fishes kept in a tank as part of an exhibition in Saharsa district of the state.

According to a report by India Today, Kumar had arrived in Saharsa to take part in several government programmes including inauguration of the Maa Vishhari temple located at Diwari, following which he left for Amarpur where he inspected an exhibition.

At the exhibition, a biofloc tank was installed by the fisheries department in which a lot of live fish were kept. As soon as he left the exhibition, people started looting the fish after jumping into the biofloc tank.

A video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media platforms in which a huge crowd, including children, can be seen fishing out the aquatic animals with no security official in sight.