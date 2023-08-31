Five children drown in pond in Bihar; CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh

Aurangabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijayant said, "According to the villagers, after getting 'rakhi' tied by their sisters, the five children went to take a bath in the pond. Some people heard some noise from the side of the pond. When they went there, they found that the five children had drowned. By the time the children were pulled out, they were already dead."

Alleging that the police reached the spot very late, angry locals blocked the main road of the village. Later, they were dispersed by the law enforcers.