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Five dead, 10 injured in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

The incident occurred around 3:30 am near Belwaiya Mathiya Mor on the Ara-Mohania National Highway within Dinara police station limits in the district.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsAccidentBihar

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