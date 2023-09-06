Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Five dead as boat capsizes in river in Bihar's Darbhanga

The incident happened near Gadhpura village in Tilkeshwar police station area, officials said.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 16:22 IST

Follow Us

Two women and three girls drowned after a boat capsized in Kamla river in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened near Gadhpura village in Tilkeshwar police station area, they said.

Thirteen people were on the boat when it capsized. While eight people managed to swim to the bank, five persons drowned, District Magistrate Rajeev Roshan said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations," he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The deceased were identified as Jagtaran Devi (50), Phulpari Devi (45), Laxmi Kumari (12), Sonali Kumari (13) and Sonia Kumari (14).

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 16:22 IST)
India NewsBihar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT