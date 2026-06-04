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Five killed in fire at private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said firefighters rushed to the spot and have brought the blaze under control.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 01:47 IST
India NewsFireBiharMuzaffarpur

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