Five killed in fire at private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

<p>A massive fire broke out in the ICU ward of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> on Thursday at 3 am, June 4, leaving at least five people dead and several others injured, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said firefighters rushed to the spot and have brought the blaze under control.</p><p>“A total of 5 deaths has been confirmed. There are several injured persons, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals,” Muzaffarpur Municipal Commissioner Rituraj Singh said.</p>.Odisha hospital fire toll rises to 12 as one more person succumbs to burn injuries.<p>The DM informed that around 13-15 patients were being treated in the ICU, and have now been shifted to other hospitals by their family members.</p><p>"We are trying to reach out to the kin of the deceased and other patients. The fire has been brought under control, and necessary legal action is being undertaken," he added.</p><p>According to hospital authorities, the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in the ICU. The fire spread rapidly, hampering evacuation efforts.</p><p>Officials informed that rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident.</p><p>The hospital management said it was cooperating with the administration and that an inquiry had been initiated into the incident. </p><p>Officials said that the casualty toll could rise as details about several patients were still being ascertained.</p><p>Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described the incident as "extremely tragic" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.</p><p>"Instructions have been issued to immediately provide an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased. The local administration is fully alert, and adequate arrangements have been made in district hospitals for the treatment of the injured," he said in a post on X.</p>. <p>Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said investigators are looking into the cause behind the fire, and the government will take appropriate action in the matter.</p><p>BJP national president Nitin Nabin, too, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blaze.</p><p>“My heart is deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to the fire in a private hospital located in Muzaffarpur. I pray for peace of the departed souls and strength to their families to endure this unbearable pain. I also wish for the swift recovery of all those injured in this accident,” he wrote on X.</p>. <p>Former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> said the incident was heart-wrenching and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.</p><p>“The tragic loss of lives in the accident caused by a fire in a private hospital in Muzaffarpur district of the state is extremely heart-wrenching. I offer deep condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said on X.</p><p>JD(U) legislature party leader Shrawon Kumar told reporters that the government will investigate the matter and take necessary action.</p><p>“Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.</p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>