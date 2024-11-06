Folk singer Sharda Sinha to be cremated in Patna on November 6 with full state honours: CMO

<p>Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha would be cremated with full state honours here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Padma Bhushan recipient passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She was 72.</p>.<p>According to the CMO, Kumar has directed the Patna district magistrate to make necessary arrangements for Sinha's cremation. Her body is likely to arrive from Delhi in the afternoon.</p>.<p>Known as 'Bihar Kokila' for her melodious renditions of Chhath and folk songs, including <em>Kartik Maas Ijoriya, Suraj Bhaile Bihaan</em>, and Bollywood hits like <em>Taar Bijli</em> and <em>Babul</em>, Sharda Sinha lost her battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.</p>.Sharda Sinha: Voice of Chhath falls silent, the songs live on.<p>Her passing away on the first day of Chhath festival — a coincidence that many have called scripted by destiny — adds an emotional layer to her legacy.</p>.<p>Sinha, a trained classical singer, was widely revered for blending classical and folk music in her performances.</p>.<p>Often referred to as the ‘Begum Akhtar of Mithila’, she was a devout Chhath worshipper and would release a new song to mark the festival every year, even in her declining health.</p>.<p>This year, she released the song <em>Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya</em>, a prayer that reflected her struggle with illness, just a day before her passing.</p>.<p>Sinha was synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi languages.</p>.<p>Born in Supaul in Bihar, Sinha became famous not only in her home state but also in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p>Her folk songs, particularly those sung during Chhath Puja and weddings, became iconic. Some of her most popular tracks include <em>Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya, Dwar Chekai, Patna Se</em>, and <em>Koyal Bin.</em></p>