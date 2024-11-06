Home
Folk singer Sharda Sinha to be cremated in Patna on November 6 with full state honours: CMO

Born in Supaul in Bihar, Sinha became famous not only in her home state but also in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 06:11 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 06:11 IST
India NewsBihar

