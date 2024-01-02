JOIN US
Four of family charred to death in Bihar's Begusarai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 17:18 IST

Begusarai (Bihar): Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death after a fire broke out at their shanty in Arwa Tola area in Bihar’s Begusarai district, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Niraj Kumar (32), his wife Savita Devi (30) and their two sons aged between three and five years.

The blaze erupted late on Monday, the officials said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the flames spread from a nearby bonfire. Villagers informed the police about the incident, but by the time they rushed to the spot with fire tenders, several shanties were reduced to ashes,” said Rakesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Teghra.

The four victims were taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead, he said.

