Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

From landslide to exit plan: The Nitish puzzle in Bihar

Rajya Sabha move sparks speculation on the JD(U) chief’s future
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 21:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 21:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us