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From lantern to lotus: Samrat Choudhary's rise to Bihar CM post

One who served under three CMs before becoming BJP's first CM in Bihar
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsBiharNitsh Kumarsamrat choudhary

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