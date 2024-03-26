Front portion of historic Women Hospital of PMCH demolished in Patna

Aman Lal, 20, a student of Patna College said, "The government is slowly dismantling all key heritage buildings of the city which gave our state and Patna its identity."

"On Bihar Diwas I was on my way to college when I saw labourers pulling down the remnants of the front portion of the iconic Women Hospital building. It broke my heart. Instead of celebrating our built heritage on Bihar Diwas, the government razed it. It's a shame," he said.