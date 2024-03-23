Girls outshine boys in Bihar class 12 exams

Patna: Girls have outshone boys in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate (class 12) exams, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The overall pass percentage stood at 87.21, a significant improvement from last year's 83.73 per cent, an official said.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said out of 12,91,684 students who sat for the exam, 11,26,439 passed.

The pass percentage for girls stands at 88.84, surpassing boys' pass percentage of 85.69, he said.