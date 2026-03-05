'Had aspired to become member of both Houses of Parliament': Nitish Kumar announces he will file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

<p>Putting speculation to rest, Janata Dal (United) president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> on Thursday confirmed that he would be moving to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> after over two decades of leading <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>as Chief Minister.</p><p>In an post on X, he said he had aspired for long to become a member of both Houses of Parliament and both Houses of the State Legislature. He has been a Lok Sabha member, an MLA, and an MLC, and his Rajya Sabha entry now, will fulfil his wish. </p><p>"For the past two decades, you have steadfastly trusted and supported me, and it is through that strength that I have served Bihar and all of you with complete devotion. It is because of your trust and support that Bihar is today embracing a new dimension of development and respect. I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past for this," he wrote in the post. </p>.Nitish Kumar going 'national'? Bihar buzzes with new BJP CM chatter amid upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.<p>"Since the beginning of my parliamentary career, I had a aspired to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature and both Houses of Parliament. In this regard, I am seeking to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in this election," Kumar said.</p><p>"I want to assure you with complete sincerity that this relationship with you will continue, and my resolve to work together to build a developed Bihar will remain intact. The new government that is formed will have my full support and guidance," he said.</p><p>Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will go to the polls on March 16, and Thursday is the last day for filing nominations.</p>