Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Huge betrayal of people's mandate: Congress on Nitish's move to Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of Bihar.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharBihar government

Follow us on :

Follow Us