‘I am not in JD(U)’, says Bihar minister, retracts comment minutes later

Patna: After finding out that his photograph was missing from party posters for a meeting, senior Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Monday said he is “not in the JD(U)”, only to retract the comment minutes later, asserting that he made it in jest.

Yadav, 77, is one of the most senior leaders of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

The former state JD(U) president was visibly unhappy over his absence in posters put up on the occasion of the meeting, and told reporters: "I am not in Janata Dal (United)”.