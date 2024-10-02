Home
IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, all occupants safe

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 10:49 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 10:49 IST
