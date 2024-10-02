IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, all occupants safe

<p>Muzaffarpur: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iaf">Indian Air Force</a> helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday after it developed a snag, officials said.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people.</p>.<p>"The helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot," said the SSP.</p>.56 years after IAF aircraft crash, mortal remains of soldier to reach native village in UP.<p>District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required." </p>