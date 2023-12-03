In Bihar, assembly poll results leave BJP jubilant, Congress pensive

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, 'We need to analyse the results. It was clear that anti-incumbency was strong in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP has been in power for a long, and people were satisfied with our governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.' Replying to a query from journalists, he said, 'It would be wrong to say that the Congress has not been accommodative enough towards regional parties. We are a junior partner in the government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U), with Lalu Prasad's RJD as the largest ally and the Left parties extending their support.'