I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father brutally murdered at home in Bihar

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father has reportedly been murdered in Bihar at their ancestral home in Darbhanga district.

As per an NDTV report based on Senior police officer Jagannath Reddy's confirmation, the mutilated body of Jitan Sahani was found on the bed on Tuesday morning.

A police team is present at the crime scene and investigation is under way.

An I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally, Mukesh Sahani leads the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

More to follow...