I.N.D.I.A. bloc holds protest marches across Bihar over deteriorating law and order

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), told reporters, "The Nitish Kumar-led government has failed to address the worsening law and order situation. The state is plagued by daily incidents of murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion, and abduction. Why is Kumar silent on this issue? People of Bihar will not tolerate this and will give a befitting reply to the NDA in the 2025 assembly polls."

Singh added, "Crime rates have surged recently, and the state government seems indifferent to public safety. This issue will be raised in the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly."

Mehboob Alam, CPI(ML) Liberation leader in Bihar Assembly, echoed similar concerns, stating, "Bihar is at the mercy of fate. The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and since the CM also holds the home portfolio, if he can't control the situation, he should resign."

Alam continued, "Recent days have seen a series of murders, and the state government seems unconcerned. We demand answers from the Chief Minister and the government about the dire law and order situation."

In response to the opposition's claims, senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary remarked, "When RJD leader Lalu Prasad was Chief Minister, his residence became the hub for criminal gangs. This is no longer the case under Nitish Kumar’s government."

Protests by I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders were also reported from other parts of the state. The opposition has been criticising the Nitish Kumar government over recent violent incidents, including the murder of former minister Mukesh Sahni's father in Darbhanga.