I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders sound poll bugle at Patna rally

Recalling Kumar's first volte face in 2017, the RJD president said, "I had not hurled any abuses at Nitish Kumar back then, only called him 'palturam' (turncoat). The label has stuck to his persona by virtue of his own deeds. I can see funny videos about him on social media and wonder whether these do not drive him to shame." The wily leader had recently fished in the Bihar NDA's troubled waters by claiming his 'doors were always open' for the JD(U) boss, who has aligned with the BJP despite the party maintaining that it will pursue the ambition of forming its own government in Bihar.