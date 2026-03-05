<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Thursday attacked the Prime Minister over the United States sinking an Iranian warship in Indian Ocean with party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> claiming that Narendra Modi's "surrender is both political and moral" and top leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> alleging that India needs a "steady hand at the wheel” and not a "compromised PM" at a time the West Asia conflict has reached India's backyard.</p><p>The remarks came a day after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast while it was returning after participating in a multilateral wargame hosted by India.</p><p>Rahul said, “The world has entered a volatile phase. Stormy seas lie ahead. India’s oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40 per cent of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG. The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing.”</p>.<p>“At a moment like this, we need a steady hand at the wheel. Instead, India has a compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy,” he posted on 'X' while Kharge said, the Modi government “reckless abdication” of India’s strategic and national interests is there for all to see.</p><p>Claiming that Modi “remains mute”, Kharge asked why the country was lectured on the doctrines of 'Mahasagar' and India being a 'Net Security Provider' in the Indian Ocean Region, when the Prime Minister cannot react to what is happening in India’s backyard.</p>.<p>“Clearly, Modi-ji’s surrender is both political and moral. It demeans India’s core national interests and destroys our foreign policy carefully and painstakingly built and followed by successive governments over the years,” he said.</p><p>Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the US action has enormous implications for India as well and it is shocking that there has been no official response to it till now. “Never before has the Indian government looked so timid and fearful,” he said.</p><p>Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera said a US strike in India’s maritime backyard shows that a distant power can use lethal force here without consequence – a “liberty it would never dare take with China in the South China Sea”. </p><p>“That alone tells us that India has become a walkover for America and Israel - they can do what they want right under our nose and get away without a squeak from us. Yesterday’s attack targeted Iran - but it also slighted and undermined India. The war is literally at our doorstep and Modi’s silence is anti-national,” he said.</p>