'It is a Holi prank...': Giriraj Singh downplays Rajya Sabha aspirations of Bihar CM amid buzz

<p>Amid buzz in Bihar that chief minister JD(U) president and the state's longest-serving Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> may move to the Rajya Sabha, senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the rumour as a "Holi prank" and asserted that "Nitish Kumar ji is the chief minister". </p> <p>However, a state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is also a former Bihar unit president of the JD(U), said the CM will take a call. "Talks are on. A decision will be taken by the honourable chief minister," said Chaudhary when asked whether Kumar, who turned 75 last week, could file his nomination papers.</p><p>The grapevine has been abuzz with the theory of Nitish moving to national politics ever since JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha returned from New Delhi on Wednesday and held parleys with Nitish. It is believed Union Minister and Nitish's key aide Lallan Singh was also present during the meeting where it was decided in principle that Nitish may file his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha election on Thursday itself.</p><p>The JD(U) president will file his nomination alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources have said. </p>