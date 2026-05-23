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Jan Suraaj Party to contest bypoll for seat vacated by Nitin Nabin, can defeat BJP: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor also dismissed rumours of a rift with Uday Singh, the Jan Suraaj Party's national president, whose house he recently vacated to shift to an ashram
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsBiharIndian politcsPrashant Kishor

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