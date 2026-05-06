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JD(U) demands 16 ministerial berths ahead of cabinet expansion in Bihar

The cabinet at present only includes two veteran JD(U) leaders, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad, both of whom have been designated as deputy CMs.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsBJPBiharJD(U)

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