JD(U) fields ex-MLC Manorama Devi for Belaganj bypolls in Bihar

She will take on RJD newcomer Vishwanath Kumar Singh, who aims to retain the seat vacated by his father.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:18 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:18 IST
