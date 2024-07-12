JD(U) taunts Lalu Prasad for attending Anant Ambani's wedding

Patna: A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday taunted RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family for attending the wedding of Anant Ambani.

State Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary was replying to queries from journalists on Prasad, his wife and former CM Rabri Devi leaving for Mumbai along with several other family members.

Choudhary said the RJD supremo "had served as chief minister of Bihar for a long time and hence, there is nothing unusual about his getting an invitation. But we must notice the gap between the words and deeds of these people. Their ally Rahul Gandhi keeps attacking Ambani and Adani. RJD leaders also do the same at their own political rallies".