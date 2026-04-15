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JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary designated as Deputy CMs of new Bihar govt

The CM has for now kept with himself close to 30 portflios, including crucial ones like Home, Vigilance, Revenue and Land Reforms and Health.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 13:28 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharJD(U)

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