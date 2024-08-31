Key aide of Nitish in tight spot over 'Bhumihar' remark

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "Bhumihars are not just a caste. They represent a culture that is rooted to the ground. No well wisher of the society would make an adverse remark about the community.” "Ashok Choudhary, who was a state president of our party till a few years ago, should be ashamed of making such a divisive statement. It is also a reflection on the culture of the JD(U), which is in power in Bihar and a partner in the ruling dispensation at the Centre,” said Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma.