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Khan Sir got my brother murdered: Rival tutor Roshan Anand after bail from court in vandalism case

Anand made the sensational claim soon after being released on bail in connection with the vandalism that took place at one of the coaching centres run by Khan earlier this month.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsBiharcoaching centre

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