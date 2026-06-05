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Khan Sir named in FIR over vandalism at his coaching centre in Patna

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told PTI that the educator has been named in the FIR and he will be questioned by the police.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharPatnastone-pelting

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