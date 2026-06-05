Khan Sir named in FIR over vandalism at his coaching centre in Patna

<p>Patna: Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', has been named in an FIR in connection with vandalism at his coaching centre in Bihar’s Patna, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>A group of 15-20 people had allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stone-pelting">pelted stones </a>on its premises on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told <em>PTI</em> that the educator has been named in the FIR and he will be questioned by the police.</p>.Stones hurled at 'Khan Sir' coaching institute in Patna; probe underway.<p>He, however, did not specify the charges against Khan.</p>.<p>Police had on Thursday detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots during the vandalism.</p>.<p>The detention came after a purported video circulated on social media, showing the guards firing shots.</p>.<p><em>PTI</em>, however, could not independently verify the video's authenticity.</p>.<p>Soon after the vandalism incident, Khan had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.</p>.<p>Members of a rival coaching institute had held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan himself orchestrated the incident. </p>