'Kuch to log kahenge': Bihar minister on speculation that his post targeted Nitish Kumar

Using the first line of a popular song from the 1972 film ‘Amar Prem’ as the caption of the photo clicked during the day, the minister said, "Kuch to log kehnge, logo ka kam hai kehna (People will gossip, it's their job). So please stop listening to hearsay."

The minister, who had joined JD(U) six years ago, quitting the Congress of which he had been the state president, landed in a controversy over an early morning post on X.