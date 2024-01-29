Lalu Prasad Yadav appears before ED for questioning in Land for Job scam case in Patna

“Everyone knows about the health condition of my father…he can’t even walk without support. Despite that ED officials did not allow any assistant to enter their office and accompany him. It’s inhuman behaviour by ED officials...shame on you (ED officals) and your boss (top ED officials)," Acharya wrote on X in Hindi.

“If anything happens to my father, no one will be worse than me. If something happens to my father today, Chameleon (aimed at Nitish Kumar) along with CBI and ED will be held responsible. The lion (Lalu) is alone and not weak," she said.

Asked about her comments on Kumar returning to the BJP-led NDA in Bihar, Bharti, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "You better ask him (Nitish Kumar). I have nothing to say."

According to ED sources, a team of its officials from Delhi reached Patna on Sunday to question the RJD leader in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The central agency had on January 19 issued a fresh summons for questioning Lalu and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the case.

The summons notice was handed over by ED to Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence here.

Both were asked to appear before the ED officials on January 29 and 30 respectively.