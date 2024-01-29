Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches ED office for questioning in Land for Job scam case

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Patna in connection with the Land for Job scam case.
RJD workers protested outside the ED office in large numbers against the central government.
On appearing before the ED, RJD MP and daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav Dr Misa Bharti said, "This is not a new thing. This greeting card is being sent to those who are not coming with them. Whenever any agency calls our family, we go there and cooperate with them and answer their questions."
More to follow...