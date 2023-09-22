Lalu Prasad Yadav blames PM Modi for BJP MP Ramesh Bhiduri's communal remarks

Prasad, who is a key figure in the opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition, alleged 'A BJP MP, (apparently) under instructions of the PM, made inappropriate, petty and unparliamentary remarks against an opposition MP. This is objectionable, deplorable and a cause of concern for society and democracy. Truly, this is not Amrit Kaal but Vish Kaal (the era of venom)'.