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Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates 79th birthday with family; Bihar CM, Stalin extend greetings

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition and Prasad’s son shared pictures of the celebration on his X handle.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharLalu Prasad Yadav

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