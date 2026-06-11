Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates 79th birthday with family; Bihar CM, Stalin extend greetings

<p>RJD supremo<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalu-prasad-yadav"> Lalu Prasad </a>celebrated his 79th birthday on Thursday with his family members, in Bihar. </p><p>Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition and Prasad’s son shared pictures of the celebration on his X handle. </p>.Bihar govt withdraws Z-plus security cover of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi.<p>A large number of RJD workers and supporters gathered outside 10 Circular Road, the official residence of Prasad’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, and distributed sweets on the occasion.</p><p>Political leaders extended greetings to him.</p><p>Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary posted, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav ji. I pray to the Lord for your healthy, long, and illustrious life."</p>.<p>DMK president and former Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin also greeted Prasad on his birthday.</p>.<p>“Warm birthday wishes to RJD National President Thiru @LaluPrasadRJD. Your consistent defence of secularism and #SocialJustice remains an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country. Wishing you good health and happiness,” Stalin wrote on X.</p>