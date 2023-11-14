Lalu scoffs at BJP's attempts to woo Yadavs

Lavishing praise on the Nitish Kumar government, in which his younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy CM, Prasad said, "The move to hike reservations to 75 per cent is no small step. Besides, the government is fulfilling its promise of providing government jobs. Lakhs of recruitments have taken place and many more are in store."

The Bihar assembly on November 9 hiked the quota for deprived castes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent in government jobs and educational institutions, taking the overall reservation to 75 per cent.