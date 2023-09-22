Land-for-job scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav summoned by Delhi court on October 4

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to former Bihar CM & RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and others accused in the land-for-job scam case including former railway officials to appear on October 4.

This comes after the CBI informed a Delhi court on September 12 that the requisite sanctions to prosecute former railway minister Lalu Prasad in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam has been received from authorities concerned.

The CBI had on July 3 filed a charge sheet against the 75-year-old RJD chief and his other family members. He is out on bail in this case as well as in fodder scam cases.

