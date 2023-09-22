Home
Land-for-job scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav summoned by Delhi court on October 4

The CBI had on July 3 filed a charge sheet against the 75-year-old RJD chief and his other family members. He is out on bail in this case as well as in fodder scam cases.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 05:57 IST

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to former Bihar CM & RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and others accused in the land-for-job scam case including former railway officials to appear on October 4.

This comes after the CBI informed a Delhi court on September 12 that the requisite sanctions to prosecute former railway minister Lalu Prasad in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam has been received from authorities concerned.

The CBI had on July 3 filed a charge sheet against the 75-year-old RJD chief and his other family members. He is out on bail in this case as well as in fodder scam cases.

More to follow...

(Published 22 September 2023, 05:57 IST)
