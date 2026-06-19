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Let colleges in Bihar hold classes till 8 pm: CM Samrat Choudhary

The state's education infrastructure is inadequate for a population of 13 crore, but changes will be visible from July onwards, he added.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 04:08 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 04:08 IST
India NewsEducationBiharsamrat choudhary

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